EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

