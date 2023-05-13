Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Update

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Exagen Stock Performance

XGN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Exagen has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 98.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exagen by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

