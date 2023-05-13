Exagen (XGN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 98.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Exagen Stock Up 1.0 %
Exagen stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Exagen has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exagen by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
