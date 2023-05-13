Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $20.33. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 49,162 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $3,113,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

