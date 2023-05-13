Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $135.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

