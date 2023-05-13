Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.