Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Exponent worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 209.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 16.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $5,372,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,788 shares of company stock worth $268,671 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

