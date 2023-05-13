Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

