First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.91 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.
First Advantage Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.89.
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
