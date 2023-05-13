First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.91 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of First Advantage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Advantage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.