First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.83% of First American Financial worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

