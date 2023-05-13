First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) COO Purchases $20,800.00 in Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) COO Nicole S. Lorch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,181.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INBK shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

