First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

