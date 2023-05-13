FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,105 Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $339,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,023. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

See Also

