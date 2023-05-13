FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

