Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.