Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 262,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $5,869,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 155,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $160.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average is $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

