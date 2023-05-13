General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.27.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

