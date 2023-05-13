General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.