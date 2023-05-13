General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.