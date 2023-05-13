Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $71,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $170.65 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

