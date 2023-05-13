Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of GETY stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 572,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $4,530,104.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,950,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,848,154.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,831 shares of company stock worth $4,678,976 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 4th quarter worth $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

