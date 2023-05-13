Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CAO Don J. Chery Purchases 1,000 Shares

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

GBCI opened at $27.49 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Stories

