Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down to $38.92

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.92, but opened at $36.50. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 81,939 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

