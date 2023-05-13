Graham Allan Acquires 300 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Stock

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,370 ($67.76) per share, for a total transaction of £16,110 ($20,328.08).
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,266 ($66.45) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,410.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,217.82. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($52.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,796 ($73.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,153.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,826.35%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
