HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Shares Up 18.9%

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 18.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

HCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.88%.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,486.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 258.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in HCI Group by 133.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

