Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

