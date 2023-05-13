Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $9.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 34,010 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
