Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $9.32. Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 34,010 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115,437 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

