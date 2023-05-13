Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 206,694 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

