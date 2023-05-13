HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

