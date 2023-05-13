HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 182,046 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,046 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

