HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Graco by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

