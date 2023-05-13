HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Middleby worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,838,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,443,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.14. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

