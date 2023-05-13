HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 237,336 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin Resources worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

