HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity National Financial worth $32,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

FNF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 28.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

