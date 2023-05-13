HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 29,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.