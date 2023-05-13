HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,738 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

