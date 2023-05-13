HighTower Advisors LLC Has $26.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,045,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $235.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.