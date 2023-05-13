HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,637 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS JCPB opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.