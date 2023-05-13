HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $25,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.47 and a 200 day moving average of $316.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,573,112. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.