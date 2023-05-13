HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,771 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

Shares of PANW opened at $199.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,717.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

