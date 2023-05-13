HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $305.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

