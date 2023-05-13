HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,796 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of International Paper worth $32,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in International Paper by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 251,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

