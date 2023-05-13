HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,849 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 320,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Chubb by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293,145 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average of $209.37. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

