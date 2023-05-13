HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.93% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $30,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

