HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $211.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

