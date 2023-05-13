HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,176 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Donaldson worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

