HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $359.34 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

