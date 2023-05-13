HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 35,141 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,141 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $201.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $206.28. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,006 shares of company stock worth $8,763,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

