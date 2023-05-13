HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,429 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

