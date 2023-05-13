HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 904,048 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 904,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Exact Sciences worth $26,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,321 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

